Andrej Pajmakoski in Come On Exclusive

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Michael Banfi captures model Andrej Pajmakoski in Come On, an editorial shaped by the quiet process of rebuilding. The story reflects a moment of emotional recalibration, moving from heaviness toward ease. Through purposeful framing and natural light, each image steps gently forward, inviting motion without urgency. Pajmakoski is represented by Fox Models in Belgrade, his mother agency, along with The Lab Models and Two Management.

Styling by Luca Miceli underscores the shift with a mix of grounded silhouettes and off-kilter energy. Makeup by Maida Foschi keeps the mood direct and unfiltered, matching the editorial’s tone: raw, open, and quietly persistent. Videomaker Davide Pirotta adds a moving layer to the stillness, while producer Fabio Carrusci and assistant stylist Alberto Michisanti complete the team. This editorial features looks from Versace, Bonfilio, Barba Napoli, Random Identities, Sebago x Random Identities, Tod’s, Levi’s, Alchetipo, Levi’s x Sacai, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Federico Cina, Marsèll, Grifoni, Calvin Klein, and Labo Art.

Title: Come On

Photographer: Michael Banfi

Videomaker: Davide Pirotta

Stylist: Luca Miceli

Producer: Fabio Carrusci

Model: Andrej Pajmakoski

Makeup: Maida Foschi

Agency: The Lab Models

Assistant stylist: Alberto Michisanti