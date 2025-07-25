in Editorial, Exclusive, Fox Models, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Two Management

Andrej Pajmakoski in Come On Exclusive

Photographer Michael Banfi and stylist Luca Miceli team up with model Andrej Pajmakoski for our latest exclusive story.

Andrej Pajmakoski in Come On Exclusive
Total look Versace

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Michael Banfi captures model Andrej Pajmakoski in Come On, an editorial shaped by the quiet process of rebuilding. The story reflects a moment of emotional recalibration, moving from heaviness toward ease. Through purposeful framing and natural light, each image steps gently forward, inviting motion without urgency. Pajmakoski is represented by Fox Models in Belgrade, his mother agency, along with The Lab Models and Two Management.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Styling by Luca Miceli underscores the shift with a mix of grounded silhouettes and off-kilter energy. Makeup by Maida Foschi keeps the mood direct and unfiltered, matching the editorial’s tone: raw, open, and quietly persistent. Videomaker Davide Pirotta adds a moving layer to the stillness, while producer Fabio Carrusci and assistant stylist Alberto Michisanti complete the team. This editorial features looks from Versace, Bonfilio, Barba Napoli, Random Identities, Sebago x Random Identities, Tod’s, Levi’s, Alchetipo, Levi’s x Sacai, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Federico Cina, Marsèll, Grifoni, Calvin Klein, and Labo Art.

Total look Dolce & Gabbana
Salopette Levi’s x Sacai Denim Overall, Hat Stylist’s Own
Andrej Pajmakoski in Come On Exclusive
Total look Alchetipo
Salopette Levi’s x Sacai Denim Overall, Hat Stylist’s Own
Jacket, Sweater & Shoes Tod’s, Shorts Levi’s
Andrej Pajmakoski in Come On Exclusive
Hat Bonfilio, Shirt Barba Napoli, Pants Random Identities by Stefano Pilati, Shoes Sebago x Random Identities by Stefano Pilati
Jacket, Sweater & Shoes Tod’s, Shorts Levi’s
Jacket Grifoni, T-shirt Calvin Klein, Pants Labo Art, Shoes Marsèll
Hat Bonfilio, Shirt Barba Napoli, Pants Random Identities by Stefano Pilati
Andrej Pajmakoski in Come On Exclusive
Salopette Levi’s x Sacai Denim Overall, Shoes Moschino, Hat Stylist’s Own
Pants Federico Cina, Shoes Marsèll
Total look Dolce & Gabbana
Andrej Pajmakoski in Come On Exclusive
Hat Bonfilio, Shirt Barba Napoli
Jacket Grifoni, T-shirt Calvin Klein, Pants Labo Art
Total look Dolce & Gabbana
Andrej Pajmakoski in Come On Exclusive
Pants Federico Cina, Shoes Marsèll
Jacket Grifoni, T-shirt Calvin Klein, Pants Labo Art, Shoes Marsèll
Total look Alchetipo

Title: Come On
Photographer: Michael Banfi
Videomaker: Davide Pirotta
Stylist: Luca Miceli
Producer: Fabio Carrusci
Model: Andrej Pajmakoski
Makeup: Maida Foschi
Agency: The Lab Models
Assistant stylist: Alberto Michisanti

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by admin

Marlo Navarro in Tarde de Verano Exclusive