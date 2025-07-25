Andrej Pajmakoski in Come On Exclusive

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Michael Banfi captures model Andrej Pajmakoski in Come On, an editorial shaped by the quiet process of rebuilding. The story reflects a moment of emotional recalibration, moving from heaviness toward ease. Through purposeful framing and natural light, each image steps gently forward, inviting motion without urgency. Pajmakoski is represented by Fox Models in Belgrade, his mother agency, along with The Lab Models and Two Management.
Styling by Luca Miceli underscores the shift with a mix of grounded silhouettes and off-kilter energy. Makeup by Maida Foschi keeps the mood direct and unfiltered, matching the editorial’s tone: raw, open, and quietly persistent. Videomaker Davide Pirotta adds a moving layer to the stillness, while producer Fabio Carrusci and assistant stylist Alberto Michisanti complete the team. This editorial features looks from Versace, Bonfilio, Barba Napoli, Random Identities, Sebago x Random Identities, Tod’s, Levi’s, Alchetipo, Levi’s x Sacai, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Federico Cina, Marsèll, Grifoni, Calvin Klein, and Labo Art.
Title: Come On
Photographer: Michael Banfi
Videomaker: Davide Pirotta
Stylist: Luca Miceli
Producer: Fabio Carrusci
Model: Andrej Pajmakoski
Makeup: Maida Foschi
Agency: The Lab Models
Assistant stylist: Alberto Michisanti