Marlo Navarro in Tarde de Verano Exclusive

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Antonio C. Malia captures model Marlo Navarro in Tarde de Verano, an editorial that reflects the warmth and quiet emotion of a late summer afternoon. Through diffused sunlight and thoughtful framing, the story channels softness and contemplation.

Styling by Mario Delgado Pantoja and Andrea de la Puente builds a visual narrative of tactile textures and relaxed silhouettes. Each look drifts between stillness and spontaneity, grounded in seasonal ease. Hair and makeup by Hector adds a natural finish that echoes the editorial’s atmosphere, sun-drenched, slow, and introspective.

Title: Tarde de Verano

Creative Direction and Photographer: Antonio C. Malia

Styling: Mario Delgado Pantoja and Andrea de la Puente

Model: Marlo Navarro

Makeup and Hair: Hector