Ferrari Presents “Crafting Identities” for Spring Summer 2027

Ferrari brings its Spring Summer 2027 collection, “Crafting Identities,” to New York, with Creative Director Rocco Iannone drawing inspiration from the city’s approach to individuality and self-expression. The runway presentation coincides with the opening of Ferrari’s Soho flagship store, establishing a connection between the brand’s expanding fashion presence and one of the world’s most influential cultural centres.

The collection takes inspiration from the New York of the 1980s, a period associated with excess, artistic experimentation and increasingly expressive approaches to personal style. Iannone references the work of photographers and artists who helped define the city’s cultural identity, particularly Robert Mapplethorpe and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Their different visual approaches inform his interpretation of the Ferrari wardrobe, introducing influences from photography, painting and popular culture.

Mapplethorpe’s interest in composition and the human form provides one point of reference, while Basquiat’s expressive approach to imagery introduces another. Iannone draws on these artistic influences alongside the city’s relationship with pop and kitsch, translating their energy into the collection’s materials, colors and surface treatments.

Menswear centres on recognizable pieces, with bomber jackets, tracksuits, tailored suits and baseball caps forming the foundation of the wardrobe. Iannone works with these established garments, exploring how different materials and finishes can change their character. The collection maintains a connection to everyday dressing while examining the possibilities of more experimental construction and presentation.

Tailoring plays an important role in this approach. The suit represents one of menswear’s most established forms, offering Iannone an opportunity to explore the relationship between familiar proportions and contemporary expression. Sportswear introduces another dimension through the bomber jacket and tracksuit, two garments that connect naturally with the collection’s interest in movement and urban culture.

Ferrari’s established color identity also informs the designs. Red and yellow appear as references to the brand while responding to the visual intensity of New York. Animal prints introduce another influence, drawing from the familiar description of the city as a concrete jungle. Iannone uses these elements to explore how color and surface can alter the appearance of conventional wardrobe pieces.

The designer connects his approach to the technical knowledge that defines Ferrari’s wider creative practice. The process of transforming materials into finished objects provides a reference for the collection, where experimentation with texture, color and form becomes central to the design process. Iannone considers clothing another means through which individuals develop and communicate their identities.

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Ferrari presents the collection inside a renowned downtown art gallery, extending its connection with New York’s creative community. The venue also hosts a Rubelli textile installation featuring reproductions of covers from Ferrari’s historical archive. Through this collaboration, archival imagery takes on a new material form and becomes part of the presentation.