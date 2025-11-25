Antonio Ortega in Concrete Heat MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Antonio Ortega fronts Concrete Heat, a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial, photographed by Leonardo Holanda in Downtown Miami. The city directs the mood from the first frame, with heat rising from concrete surfaces and light moving across the surrounding architecture. Ortega moves through this environment with a focused presence, and Holanda reads the shifts in his posture to build a sequence shaped by Miami’s weight and pace.

Stylist Juan Castillo shapes the visual language with pieces from Lugo Lugo, Yoo Gang, Cubel, Wicked, Juun J, and Juntae Kim. Concrete Heat emerges as a raw, unfiltered study of a model moving through a city that shapes every frame, defined by the presence and atmosphere of downtown Miami.