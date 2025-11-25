in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, NEXT Models

Antonio Ortega in Concrete Heat MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Leonardo Holanda and stylist Juan Castillo join model Antonio Ortega for a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Jacket: Yoo Gang, Tank Top: Cubel

Model Antonio Ortega fronts Concrete Heat, a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial, photographed by Leonardo Holanda in Downtown Miami. The city directs the mood from the first frame, with heat rising from concrete surfaces and light moving across the surrounding architecture. Ortega moves through this environment with a focused presence, and Holanda reads the shifts in his posture to build a sequence shaped by Miami’s weight and pace.

Stylist Juan Castillo shapes the visual language with pieces from Lugo Lugo, Yoo Gang, Cubel, Wicked, Juun J, and Juntae Kim. Concrete Heat emerges as a raw, unfiltered study of a model moving through a city that shapes every frame, defined by the presence and atmosphere of downtown Miami.

Suit: Lugo Lugo
Jacket: Yoo Gang
Jacket: Yoo Gang, Tank Top: Cubel, Pants: Wicked
Jacket & Sweater: Cubel, Pants: Juun J
Jacket & Pants: Juntae Kim
Suit: Lugo Lugo
Pants: Juntae Kim
Suit: Lugo Lugo
Jacket: Juntae Kim
Jacket: Cubel
Jacket: Yoo Gang
Jacket & Sweater: Cubel, Pants: Juun J
Tank Top: Cubel, Pants: Wicked
Title: Concrete Heat
Model: Antonio Ortega at Next Management
Photographer: Leonardo Holanda
Styling: Juan Castillo

Written by Jana Kostic

