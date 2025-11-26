Daniel Moreton in Land Surfaces Exclusive

in Editorial, Exclusive, Independent Model Management, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Irene Orenga photographs Daniel Moreton with styling by Inés Manzano for the latest MMSCENE exclusive.

Shirt: Polo Club, Jacket: Rubearth, Tie: Otrura

Photographer Irene Orenga leads Land Surfaces, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial, capturing Daniel Moreton within a constructed space. Set designers Adriana Fresnillo Frost and Nico Plasencia Carrera build an environment that directs the shoot’s rhythm, establishing the structure Daniel moves through. Orenga responds with precision, letting his shifts within that space guide the flow of the sequence.

Stylist Inés Manzano supports the editorial’s tone with pieces from Pardohats, Xabi Urkizar, Romualda, Fred Perry, JNorig, Mario Martin, Andreea Trifon, Otrura, Polo Club, and Rubearth. MUAH artist Elena García shapes the final layer with a precise hand that keeps the atmosphere consistent.

Total look: Otrura
Jumper: Romualda
Necklace: Pardohats, Trousers: Xabi Urkizar
Dress: Andreea Trifon
Dress: Andreea Trifon

Shirt: Polo Club, Jacket: Rubearth, Tie: Otrura
Dress: Andreea Trifon
Total look: Otrura
Jumper: Romualda
Jumper: Romualda
Shirt: Polo Club, Jacket: Rubearth, Tie: Otrura, Trousers: Otrura
Hat: Fred Perry, Jumper: JNorig, Shirt: Mario Martin

Title: Land Surfaces
Photographer: Irene Orenga
Stylist: Inés Manzano
Set Designers: Adriana Fresnillo Frost & Nico Plasencia Carrera
MUAH: Elena García
Model: Daniel Moreton

