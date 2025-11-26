Daniel Moreton in Land Surfaces Exclusive

Photographer Irene Orenga leads Land Surfaces, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial, capturing Daniel Moreton within a constructed space. Set designers Adriana Fresnillo Frost and Nico Plasencia Carrera build an environment that directs the shoot’s rhythm, establishing the structure Daniel moves through. Orenga responds with precision, letting his shifts within that space guide the flow of the sequence.

Stylist Inés Manzano supports the editorial’s tone with pieces from Pardohats, Xabi Urkizar, Romualda, Fred Perry, JNorig, Mario Martin, Andreea Trifon, Otrura, Polo Club, and Rubearth. MUAH artist Elena García shapes the final layer with a precise hand that keeps the atmosphere consistent.

Title: Land Surfaces

Photographer: Irene Orenga

Stylist: Inés Manzano

Set Designers: Adriana Fresnillo Frost & Nico Plasencia Carrera

MUAH: Elena García

Model: Daniel Moreton