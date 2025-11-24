Sean O’Pry & Taemin Park Model Giorgio Armani Neve

Giorgio Armani renews its Neve line for Autumn Winter 2025.26 with a clear focus on alpine function and refined luxury. First introduced in 1995, the line steps into the new season with a vision that builds on technical performance and the signature minimalism that defines Armani design. Clean silhouettes and premium materials guide the collection’s approach to winter wear, creating a precise balance suited for cold-weather activity and alpine leisure. Stars of the campaign are supermodels Sean O’Pry and Taemin Park lensed by fashion photographer Lukas Wassmann.

Cashmere fleece, long-haired shearling, and technical silks form the core of the collection. These fabrics shape garments that deliver warmth while keeping a streamlined profile. The pieces serve both skiing and relaxation in mountain settings, giving the wearer comfort supported by intelligent construction. The emphasis on material quality drives the overall aesthetic and reinforces the line’s refined direction.

The men’s offering introduces metallic-fabric ski suits, water-repellent trousers with reflective elements, long down jackets, and shearling coats. Each piece reflects an athletic influence guided by Armani’s sense of restraint. Chunky knit pullovers give the collection texture and anchor its colder-climate purpose with a tactile, grounded feel.

A palette centered on greys and blacks defines the season’s tone. The controlled color story supports the silhouettes and reinforces the focus on fabric and structure. Accessories extend the collection into full alpine preparation, with balaclavas, hats, gloves, and sheepskin bags designed for utility and winter comfort.

The brand incorporates technical fabrics and gradient silks to form sculptural lines influenced by performance needs. These design choices give the collection a contemporary viewpoint without losing Armani’s recognizable refinement. Each silhouette reflects a winter-focused approach that balances warmth, function, and polish.

Giorgio Armani will present the Neve AW25/26 collection in select boutiques worldwide. These stores often dedicate specific areas to the Neve line, shaped to evoke elements of mountain environments while maintaining the broader Armani experience.