Supreme and Nike Rework the Air Max 1 ’87

Supreme is keeping the momentum going for its Spring/Summer 2025 collection with a first look at its upcoming collaboration with Nike on the Air Max 1 ’87. After dropping its seasonal teaser last week and unveiling a full lookbook on Monday, the brand is turning heads with yet another highly anticipated sneaker release. While Supreme’s SS25 collection already includes collaborations with Damien Hirst and Aphex Twin, the return of the Air Max 1 in a Supreme makeover is drawing the most attention.

For now, details remain minimal, but Supreme has offered a glimpse at the sneaker in an all-black colorway, featuring contrasting white lateral Swooshes and a silver dubrae. The design leans into a sleek, monochromatic aesthetic while staying true to Supreme’s signature approach to collaborative footwear. Though official images have yet to surface, previous reports indicate that additional colorways, including “White,” “Varsity Purple,” and “Speed Yellow”, are also in the works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork)

Sneaker insiders have been speculating about this project since last year, making its reveal a major moment for collectors. While Supreme has been rolling out its five-part Nike SB Dunk Low campaign, this Air Max 1 collaboration shifts focus to a classic Nike silhouette with deep roots in sneaker culture. Supreme’s past Air Max releases have sold out instantly, and given the hype surrounding this model, history is expected to repeat itself.

At this point, Supreme and Nike have yet to confirm an exact release date or the full lineup of colorways, but the drop is expected to land within Supreme’s SS25 season. If past launches are any indication, pairs will likely be available through Supreme’s website and flagship locations worldwide, following the brand’s typical Thursday drop schedule.

With an expected retail price of $170 USD, the Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 is already being positioned as one of the most coveted releases of the season. The collaboration taps into both brands’ histories, combining the Air Max’s performance legacy with Supreme’s dominance in streetwear. As the sneaker world waits for more details, Supreme continues to prove why its Nike collaborations remain at the forefront of hype culture.