MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Daniel Krone by Agustin Farias

The handsome Daniel Krone at Core Artists Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Agustin Farias. Grooming is work of beauty artist Natalia Soboleva, with production by Jess Levy.
In charge of styling was Suhadi Budiman, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Dior, 22/4 Hommes, Funktion Schnitt, Blckhrs and Dr. Martens.
Discover the video on more of the story below:
photographer & director: AGUSTIN FARIAS – @agustinfar
producer: JES LEVY – @jesicalevy
camera: DIEGO GARDO
stylist: SUHADI BUDIMAN
model: DANIEL KRONE at CORE ARTISTS MANAGEMENT
grooming: NATALIA SOBOLEVA
