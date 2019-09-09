in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Daniel Krone by Agustin Farias

Discover Our Latest Exclusive Story Captured by Agustin Farias

Utility West DIOR

The handsome Daniel Krone at Core Artists Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Agustin Farias. Grooming is work of beauty artist Natalia Soboleva, with production by Jess Levy.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Suhadi Budiman, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Dior, 22/4 Hommes, Funktion Schnitt, Blckhrs and Dr. Martens.

Discover the video on more of the story below:

Utility vest, Double-breasted jacket DIOR
Left; Double-breasted jacket and Trousers, DIOR
Double-breasted pea coat and Checked shorts, 22/4 HOMMES. Turtleneck t-shirts, FUNKTION SCHNITT. Patent boots, DIOR
Padded coat and Black outerwear, 032C. Turtleneck t-shirts, FUNKTION SCHNITT. White trousers, 22/4 HOMMES. Boater shoes, DR. MARTENS
Long sleeves turtle-neck, FUNKTION SCHNITT. Padded vest, BLCKHRS
Quilted vest, Mesh top, Checked jacket and Trousers, 22/4 HOMMES. Boater shoes, DR. MARTENS
Mesh top, Checked jacket, 22/4 HOMMES
Jacket 032C
Knitted jumper, 032C

photographer & director: AGUSTIN FARIAS@agustinfar
producer: JES LEVY – @jesicalevy
camera: DIEGO GARDO
stylist: SUHADI BUDIMAN
model: DANIEL KRONE at CORE ARTISTS MANAGEMENT
grooming: NATALIA SOBOLEVA

MenswearStyle

What do you think?

-1 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Braving the Cold: 5 Essential Looks for Winter
Dominik Bolanowski

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dominik Bolanowski by Mariusz Roguski