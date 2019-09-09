MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dominik Bolanowski by Mariusz Roguski

Fashion photographer Mariusz Roguski shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his recent session featuring the handsome Dominik Bolanowski. In charge of styling was Kasia Jablonska, who for the story selected pieces from top brands such as Alexander McQueen, Versace, D&G, Balenciaga, Dior, Moncler, Balmain, Givenchy, YSL, Palm Angels, Diesel, and MISBHV.
Dominik is represented by Spacto Models in Warsaw, MGM Models in Hamburg, and Crew Model Management in Milan.
Jacket and trousers: Alexander McQueen
ring: Versace
Underwear, Shirt and Necklace: D&G
Sweter and trousers: Balenciaga
Sunglasses: Dior
Jacket and shoes: Balenciaga
Trousers: Moncler
Jacket: YSL
scarf: Palm Angels
Trousers: Diesel
Shoes: MISBHV
Jacket: Balmain
shorts: Givenchy
Jacket and shoes: Balenciaga
Trousers: Moncler
Jacket and trousers: Alexander McQueen
ring: Versace
Shorts: Versace
Jacket and shoes: Balenciaga
Trousers: Moncler
Jacket: Balmain
shorts: Givenchy
Photographer: Mariusz Roguski – www.mariuszroguski.com
Stylist: Kasia Jablonska
Model: Dominik Bolanowski
