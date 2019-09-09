MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dominik Bolanowski by Mariusz Roguski

Fashion photographer Mariusz Roguski shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his recent session featuring the handsome Dominik Bolanowski. In charge of styling was Kasia Jablonska, who for the story selected pieces from top brands such as Alexander McQueen, Versace, D&G, Balenciaga, Dior, Moncler, Balmain, Givenchy, YSL, Palm Angels, Diesel, and MISBHV.

Dominik is represented by Spacto Models in Warsaw, MGM Models in Hamburg, and Crew Model Management in Milan.

Discover more of the session below:





Jacket and trousers: Alexander McQueen

ring: Versace

Underwear, Shirt and Necklace: D&G

Sweter and trousers: Balenciaga

Sunglasses: Dior

Jacket and shoes: Balenciaga

Trousers: Moncler

Jacket: YSL

scarf: Palm Angels

Trousers: Diesel

Shoes: MISBHV

Jacket: Balmain

shorts: Givenchy

Jacket and shoes: Balenciaga

Trousers: Moncler

Jacket and trousers: Alexander McQueen

ring: Versace

Shorts: Versace

Jacket and shoes: Balenciaga

Trousers: Moncler

Jacket: Balmain

shorts: Givenchy

Photographer: Mariusz Roguski – www.mariuszroguski.com

Stylist: Kasia Jablonska

Model: Dominik Bolanowski