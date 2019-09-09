in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dominik Bolanowski by Mariusz Roguski

The handsome Dominik Bolanowski is the star of our latest exclusive story

Fashion photographer Mariusz Roguski shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his recent session featuring the handsome Dominik Bolanowski. In charge of styling was Kasia Jablonska, who for the story selected pieces from top brands such as Alexander McQueen, Versace, D&G, Balenciaga, Dior, Moncler, Balmain, Givenchy, YSL, Palm Angels, Diesel, and MISBHV.

Dominik is represented by Spacto Models in Warsaw, MGM Models in Hamburg, and Crew Model Management in Milan.

Discover more of the session below:


Jacket and trousers: Alexander McQueen
ring: Versace

Underwear, Shirt and Necklace: D&G

Sweter and trousers: Balenciaga
Sunglasses: Dior

Jacket and shoes: Balenciaga
Trousers: Moncler

Jacket: YSL
scarf: Palm Angels
Trousers: Diesel
Shoes: MISBHV

Jacket: Balmain
shorts: Givenchy

Jacket and shoes: Balenciaga
Trousers: Moncler

Jacket and trousers: Alexander McQueen
ring: Versace

Shorts: Versace

Jacket and shoes: Balenciaga
Trousers: Moncler

Jacket: Balmain
shorts: Givenchy

Photographer: Mariusz Roguski – www.mariuszroguski.com
Stylist: Kasia Jablonska
Model: Dominik Bolanowski

