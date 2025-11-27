Nike x Jacquemus Bring Ski Influence Into Their Latest Collection

Nike and Jacquemus move their partnership into winter territory with a collection shaped by ski culture and technical design. Simon Porte Jacquemus turns to the sport that defined many of his early memories, channeling the atmosphere of ski trips, the rush of the slopes, and the visual language of vintage gear into a concise lineup built for cold conditions. His interest in skiing dates back to childhood, and his long-standing habit of collecting ’80s ski pieces shaped the direction of this release.

Jacquemus frames skiing as more than a seasonal interest. He calls it his favorite sport and describes its influence on his sense of style, especially the graphic cuts and functional details found in older ski apparel. This collaboration with Nike gave him space to explore winter sport design through a performance-first approach, while reinforcing the visual identity he and Nike have developed through previous projects. The result is an 18-piece line directed toward skiers, snowboarders, and anyone who moves through winter with an interest in both performance and style.

GORE-TEX defines the outerwear, with triple-layer jackets and pants serving as the main protection for mountain conditions and travel. The key piece is a two-in-one jacket built with an outer shell that blocks wind and water and a zip-in bomber insulated with Primaloft, finished with a chest Swoosh and Jacquemus branding across the shoulders. A second GORE-TEX jacket introduces a tailored cut, while the matching pant completes the set with a structured shape, removable jacquard straps, and the signature J belt loops.

A long-sleeve top serves as the central athletic piece, designed with sport-influenced lines and thumb holes created for pairing with mittens or gloves. It works as a single layer or an insulating element beneath heavier outerwear. The classic Jacquemus men’s shirt also receives a winter update. This version uses a water-repellent fabric to support performance in changing weather and introduces a chest pocket and back J loop that connect it to the rest of the release.

The collaboration builds on several years of work between Nike and Jacquemus. Their partnership began in 2022 with a debut collection shaped by vintage Nike ACG pieces and imagery from the brand’s ’90s campaigns. Their 2024 release centered on Paris and Nike’s global community of athletes, while their recent recasting of Bill Bowerman’s handmade Moon Shoe connected archival ideas to contemporary design.

The Nike x Jacquemus collection arrives first at Jacquemus stores and online. A broader release will follow on December 3 through Nike’s website and select retail partners.