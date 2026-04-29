Miu Miu Names Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun as Friend of the House

Miu Miu has appointed Yeonjun from Tomorrow X Together as its Friend of the House, confirming the role after a series of appearances linked to the brand. Yeonjun first drew attention during the Miu Miu Fall Winter 2026 runway show in March, where he walked as part of the presentation. The appointment follows earlier moments that placed him within the brand’s orbit, including his attendance at the Spring Summer 2026 show in Paris in October 2025.

In an official statement, Yeonjun addressed the collaboration. “It’s meaningful and thrilling to finally collaborate with Miu Miu, a brand I’ve always loved and been interested in,” he said. “I look forward to expressing the free and bold energy of Miu Miu in my own way through this journey ahead.”

Yeonjun debuted in 2019 as a member of Tomorrow X Together and has since built recognition through music and fashion. His work as part of the group continues to expand across international audiences, while his individual projects mark a clear step forward. In 2024, he released the solo track “GGUM,” which entered Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart at No. 4, marking his first solo chart entry. He followed with his solo debut album No Labels: Part 01, which reached the top of the Top Album Sales chart and received recognition among Billboard’s Top 25 K-pop Albums of 2025.

His connection with Miu Miu developed through key appearances, including the Spring Summer 2026 show in Paris and the Fall Winter 2026 runway in March. By April 2026, this relationship moved into a defined role as Friend of the House, with campaign imagery featuring the Vivant bag.

The role with Miu Miu places Yeonjun within a wider group of figures connected to the house. His recent runway appearance, attendance at shows, and campaign work define a consistent relationship that now takes on a formal structure through this appointment.