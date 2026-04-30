Levi’s Turns Classic Denim Into U.S. Soccer Fanwear

Levi’s has unveiled its U.S. Soccer Collection, the second release in a four-part federation series tied to the upcoming tournament. The project forms part of Levi’s broader global partnership with four national federations: Mexico, USA, England, and France. Each federation receives a dedicated collection ahead of the tournament kickoff in June, with Levi’s using denim and fanwear to frame national soccer culture through its own design codes.

The U.S. Soccer release arrives as the sport continues to gain visibility across America. Each piece in the collection features the U.S. Soccer logo, placing the federation crest across jackets, tees, shorts, bandanas, and accessories. The lineup centers on three trucker jackets, each offering a different take on Levi’s denim archive.

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Beyond the jackets, Levi’s expands the drop with two bandana options, a Retro Ringer Tee, 478 Baggy Shorts, and a tote. The collection uses the U.S. Soccer crest throughout, connecting familiar Levi’s silhouettes with a national team identity.

The campaign brings Daniel Buezo and Weleh Dennis into the project. The co-founders of streetwear label Kids of Immigrants appear in a film that begins at dusk inside an empty American football stadium. A small crew enters the venue, powers up the jumbotron, and turns the space into a setting for soccer culture. The film uses the stadium as a symbol of American sport, then shifts its meaning through a new generation of fans.

Through this campaign, Levi’s presents soccer as a growing cultural force in the United States. The film focuses on goals, community, and shared identity, connecting the collection to the energy around the tournament. It also places American soccer culture inside a venue usually tied to another sport, creating a direct visual link between tradition, change, and fan expression.

The brand plans in-person activations and in-store customization through Levi’s Tailor Shops throughout the summer. The Levi’s U.S. Soccer Collection is available now through Levi’s, select Levi’s retail locations, and the official U.S. Soccer Store. The release arrives ahead of the tournament kickoff in June, as the United States prepares to co-host with Mexico and Canada.