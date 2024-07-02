Comme des Garçons Shirt SS 2025 Collection

Amid the chaos of Paris Fashion Week, the Comme des Garçons Shirt show provides a breath of fresh air with its understated elegance. Hosted in a minimalist white room at the brand’s headquarters in Vendôme, this event steers clear of the usual frenzy of street style photographers and bustling crowds. Instead, it offers a calm experience for a select group of attendees, most of whom are already devoted fans of Comme des Garçons.

The show kicked off with a vibrant display of plaid jackets, each uniquely designed with blocks of white space and intersecting colorful grids. This bold opening laid the foundation for a collection that seamlessly integrates traditional patterns with contemporary design elements, resulting in a visually captivating presentation.

As the show progressed, the color palette shifted to a softer, more subdued pale blue. Button-down shirts in this phase featured fabric intricately scrunched into floral shapes on the chest, highlighting the brand’s ability to transform basic garments into detailed works of art. This segment also included suits in navy and khaki, with colors appearing crushed onto the fabric, adding a distinct texture and depth.

Transitioning into a monochrome theme, the collection introduced white button-downs, black hoodies, and asymmetric vests quilted with squares. The introspective mood was further enhanced by the melancholic tune of ‘The Missing Boy‘ by The Durutti Column. This phase smoothly transitioned into a pastel spread of pinks, including Fred Perry polo shirts boldly emblazoned with “FREEDOM IS ENERGY” on their backs, infusing the collection with a sense of vitality.

The final phase of the show featured tartan-printed T-shirts with strategically placed blocks of white space, bringing the collection back to its plaid origins. The simplicity of the show notes, which only mentioned “tartan” and credited Takeo Arai for hair and makeup and Asics Gel-Lyte for the shoe collaboration, underscored the brand’s minimalist yet impactful approach.

Rei Kawakubo and her team at Comme des Garçons have a knack for transforming the everyday shirt into a canvas for innovation and creativity. Each season, they manage to introduce new and exciting twists while maintaining a sense of comforting consistency. The Comme des Garçons Shirt show beautifully illustrates how familiarity can coexist with constant evolution, crafting a fashion narrative that is both timeless and ever-changing.

View the collection in the Gallery below: