MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jan Roca by Igor Charikov

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, titled “Before Night Falls,” photographer Igor Charikov captures model Jan Roca from Dear Society Model Management. In charge of styling is Areeba Rukhsar, while hair and makeup is done by Laura Portillo.

For this session, Jan is wearing selected pieces from Lemāchet, Estado de Ruido, Pablo Erroz, Daniel Chong and Calvin Klein.

Photography – Igor Charikov – @i.chrkv

Stylist – Areeba Rukhsar – @imareyn_

MUAH – Laura Portillo – @la.brillo

Model – Jan Roca – @janrocaa

Agency – Dear Society Model Management – @dearsociety.mgmt