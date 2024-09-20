in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jan Roca by Igor Charikov

Stylist Areeba Rukhsar and photographer Igor Charikov team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, titled “Before Night Falls,” photographer Igor Charikov captures model Jan Roca from Dear Society Model Management. In charge of styling is Areeba Rukhsar, while hair and makeup is done by Laura Portillo

For this session, Jan is wearing selected pieces from Lemāchet, Estado de Ruido, Pablo Erroz, Daniel Chong and Calvin Klein.

Shirt LEMĀCHET / photo © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Suit PABLO ERROZ / photo © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Suit PABLO ERROZ / photo © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
ESTADO DE RUIDO / photo © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Suit LEMĀCHET / photo © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Photo © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Pants LEMĀCHET / photo © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Photo © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Short LEMĀCHET, bomber ESTADO DE RUIDO / photo © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Shirt LEMĀCHET / photo © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Shirt LEMĀCHET, pants DANIEL CHONG / photo © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE
Shirt and pants LEMĀCHET / photo © Igor Charikov for MMSCENE

Photography – Igor Charikov – @i.chrkv
Stylist – Areeba Rukhsar – @imareyn_
MUAH – Laura Portillo – @la.brillo
Model – Jan Roca – @janrocaa
Agency – Dear Society Model Management – @dearsociety.mgmt

