MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lloyd Dickenson by Sinem Yazici

Fashion photographer Sinem Yazici captured this mesmerizing story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Lloyd Dickenson at Wilhelmina Models.
In charge of styling was Mickey Freeman, who selected pieces brands such as Fendi, Jorge Salinas, Morse Decode, Hardcore Fashion amongst others. Grooming is courtesy of Chevonti Headley.
Total look: Morse Decode
Sunglasses: Fenty
Shoes: Fendi
Shirt & Trousers Patzaikin
Sweater: Jorge Salinas
Poncho: Sitka Sensch
Trousers: Yirko Sivirich
Shirt: Hardcore Fashion
Hat: Decorina
Trousers: Hardcore Fashion
Photographer: Sinem Yazici
Stylist: Mickey Freeman @mickeyboooom
Grooming: Chevonti Headley
Model: Lloyd Dickenson at Wilhelmina