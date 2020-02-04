in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Sinem Yazici

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lloyd Dickenson by Sinem Yazici

The handsome Lloyd Dickenson is the star of our latest exclusive story lensed by Sinem Yazici

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lloyd Dickenson by Sinem Yazici
Hooded jacket: Yirko Sivirich Shirt & Trousers: Hardcore Fashion Platform Boots: Hakan Akkaya

Fashion photographer Sinem Yazici captured this mesmerizing story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Lloyd Dickenson at Wilhelmina Models.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Mickey Freeman, who selected pieces brands such as Fendi, Jorge Salinas, Morse Decode, Hardcore Fashion amongst others. Grooming is courtesy of Chevonti Headley.

Discover more of the session below:

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lloyd Dickenson by Sinem Yazici

Total look: Morse Decode
Sunglasses: Fenty

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lloyd Dickenson by Sinem Yazici

Shoes: Fendi
Shirt & Trousers Patzaikin
Sweater: Jorge Salinas

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lloyd Dickenson by Sinem Yazici

Poncho: Sitka Sensch
Trousers: Yirko Sivirich
Shirt: Hardcore Fashion

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lloyd Dickenson by Sinem Yazici

Hat: Decorina
Trousers: Hardcore Fashion

Photographer: Sinem Yazici
Stylist: Mickey Freeman @mickeyboooom
Grooming: Chevonti Headley
Model: Lloyd Dickenson at Wilhelmina

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga SS20 Ft. Ivo Raspudic, Jarno Parkkima, Marius Courcoul & Zhuo Chen