Michiel Francis Loonen in No Rush MMSCENE Exclusive

Model and pianist-composer Michiel Francis Loonen leads No Rush, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial. Photographed and creatively directed by Vazha Kuchuloria at VK Studio NY, the editorial centers on stillness as a deliberate act. The camera follows Michiel through measured pauses and restrained gestures, allowing posture and expression to define the mood. The pacing follows a quiet rhythm, where movement unfolds through breath and control.

Styling by Nika Rokva supports this atmosphere with relaxed silhouettes that maintain clarity and composure. Hair and make-up by Khatuna Svianidze remain understated, with photography assistance by Zakaria Chelidze shaping the studio production. The editorial features pieces from Saint Laurent, Dior, Balenciaga, Tom Ford, Versace, Diesel, Loewe, Situationist, Ami, Massimo Dutti, Off-White, Fendi, Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Gucci, and Ballantyne. No Rush presents fashion as an intentional pause, where slowing down sharpens focus and confidence emerges through control.

Editorial: No Rush

Photographer & Creative Director: Vazha Kuchuloria

Model: Michiel Francis Loonen

Styling: Nika Rokva

MUA: Khatuna Svianidze

Photography Assistant: Zakaria Chelidze

Studio: VK Studio NY