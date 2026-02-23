Michiel Francis Loonen in No Rush MMSCENE Exclusive

in Editorial, Exclusive, I LOVE models Milano, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Vazha Kuchuloria photographs Michiel Francis Loonen with styling by Nika Rokva for a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Sweater: Balenciaga, Boxers: Tom Ford, Glasses: Versace

Model and pianist-composer Michiel Francis Loonen leads No Rush, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial. Photographed and creatively directed by Vazha Kuchuloria at VK Studio NY, the editorial centers on stillness as a deliberate act. The camera follows Michiel through measured pauses and restrained gestures, allowing posture and expression to define the mood. The pacing follows a quiet rhythm, where movement unfolds through breath and control.

Styling by Nika Rokva supports this atmosphere with relaxed silhouettes that maintain clarity and composure. Hair and make-up by Khatuna Svianidze remain understated, with photography assistance by Zakaria Chelidze shaping the studio production. The editorial features pieces from Saint Laurent, Dior, Balenciaga, Tom Ford, Versace, Diesel, Loewe, Situationist, Ami, Massimo Dutti, Off-White, Fendi, Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Gucci, and Ballantyne. No Rush presents fashion as an intentional pause, where slowing down sharpens focus and confidence emerges through control.

Pants & Tie: Saint Laurent, Shirt: Dior
Top: Diesel, Pants: Loewe, Shoes: Situationist
Jacket: Off-White, Shoes: Situationist
Sweater: Gucci, Underwear: Tom Ford, Socks: Ballantyne
Jacket: Fendi, Pants: Valentino, Shoes: Situationist
Top: Diesel, Pants: Loewe, Shoe: Situationist
Pant: Saint Laurent, Shirt: Cristian Dior, Tie: Saint Laurent
Sweater: Gucci, Underwear: Tom Ford, Socks: Ballantyne
Shirt & Pants: Dries Van Noten
Jacket: Off-White
Blazer: Ami, Shirt & Pants: Massimo Dutti

Editorial: No Rush
Photographer & Creative Director: Vazha Kuchuloria
Model: Michiel Francis Loonen
Styling: Nika Rokva
MUA: Khatuna Svianidze
Photography Assistant: Zakaria Chelidze
Studio: VK Studio NY

Written by Jana Kostic

