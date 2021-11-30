in Editorial, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Nostalgia by Olivia Kozłowska

The stunning Paweł Pietrzak is the star of our latest exclusive story.

Fashion photographer Olivia Kozłowska captured Nostalgia session exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the stunning Paweł Pietrzak at Uncover Models Agency.

In charge of styling was Olivia Kozłowska, assited by Maja Lach. For the story, Pawel is wearing Boss, Lavard, Vivienne Westwood, YSL, Jan Krol, Gloomy Sunday, Nike, COSZara

Photographer and stylist: Olivia Kozłowska@oliviakozlowska_
Model: Paweł Pietrzak at Uncover Models Agency
Stylist assistant: Maja Lach

