MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Nostalgia by Olivia Kozłowska

Fashion photographer Olivia Kozłowska captured Nostalgia session exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the stunning Paweł Pietrzak at Uncover Models Agency.

In charge of styling was Olivia Kozłowska, assited by Maja Lach. For the story, Pawel is wearing Boss, Lavard, Vivienne Westwood, YSL, Jan Krol, Gloomy Sunday, Nike, COS, Zara.

Photographer and stylist: Olivia Kozłowska – @oliviakozlowska_

Model: Paweł Pietrzak at Uncover Models Agency

Stylist assistant: Maja Lach