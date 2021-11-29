Jeff Hinton & Sang Woo Kim Model MANGO Improved Collection

Fashion brand MANGO presented their Winter 2021 Improved Collection, that brings technical performance and minimalistic design, with silhouettes engineered for movement. The collection, made from sustainable, high-performance fabrics, include key pieces such as thermoregulating waterproof anorak, breathable antibacterial joggers, waterproof padded parka, multifunctional contrasting backpack, breathable anti-wrinkle trousers, waterproof bucket hat, breathable antibacterial kangaroo jacket, breathable antibacterial shearling joggers. Stars of the session are models Jeff Hinton and Sang Woo Kim captured by fashion photographer Thomas Lohr.