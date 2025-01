For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Aina Martinez collaborates with model Arnau Sarda on a striking story titled “Ripe Freedom.” In charge of styling was also Aina Martinez.

Arnau, who is represented by UNIKO Models, wears a carefully curated selection of pieces. The looks feature standout designs from Zara, Prada, Yeezy, Emporio Armani, and Two Jeys.

Photographer and stylist: Aina Martinez

Model: Arnau Sarda at UNIKO Models