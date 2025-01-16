Moncler Spring 2025 Collection Meets New York Vibes

Moncler debuts its Spring 2025 collection, drawing inspiration from the fast-paced streets of New York City and featuring Penn Badgley as the face of the campaign. Renowned for his roles in You and Gossip Girl, Badgley brings a charm and authentic connection to the vibrant energy of his longtime home city. Captured in relaxed, paparazzi-style images, he reflects the spirit of modern urban living that defines the collection.

This season’s designs cater to the versatile needs of metropolitan life, offering pieces that adapt from day to night. Thoughtfully constructed modular garments, crafted with Moncler’s signature expertise, combine practicality and sophistication. The collection’s tonal color palette, beige, navy, gray, and black, adds to its versatility, ensuring it fits the many facets of contemporary city life.

Penn Badgley found his collaboration with Moncler to be a rewarding experience. He noted that the collection reflects the simplicity and practicality of an urban wardrobe. It also incorporates a unique elegance that makes each piece stand out. He highlighted the refined and comfortable nature of the designs, emphasizing how well they are suited for life in the city.

The menswear in the collection emphasizes innovative functionality. It includes reversible jackets and convertible outerwear. These pieces are paired with materials like supple suede, cashmere blends, and the signature Airsoft nylon. The women’s line focuses on elegant outerwear. Diamond-quilted details and tailored shapes enhance the silhouettes. Rich textures such as duchesse satin, suede, tweed, and boucle add sophistication to the collection. Despite their elevated designs, the pieces maintain a practical edge. This makes them a smart choice for everyday wear in a busy urban environment.

Moncler’s choice to collaborate with Badgley underscores the brand’s connection to New York’s dynamic culture. His laid-back confidence and contemporary style align perfectly with the collection’s vision. Following campaigns shot in Paris and Madrid, Moncler’s latest chapter moves to the streets of New York, capturing its energy and sophistication in every piece.

Now available in select stores and online, Moncler Spring 2025 presents a fresh perspective on city dressing.