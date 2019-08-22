MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sebastian Zuleta by Maximiliano Jorquera

The handsome Sebastian Zuleta stars in The Waves story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Maximiliano Jorquera. In charge of styling was Mauricio Fredes, with beauty by Mujer Gallina.
For the session Sebastian is wearing selected looks from Dries Van Noten Spring 2019 collection.
Photographer Maximiliano Jorquera – @maxjorquera
Stylist Mauricio Fredes
Hair & Makeup Mujer Gallina
Model Sebastian Zuleta
