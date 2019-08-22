in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, New York Model Management

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Time Slip by Kevin Alexander

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Masamichi Nyunoya, Bryan Wozniak and Colin Grams

Blazer: Litkovskaya
Pants: Nueque
Necklace: R.J. Graziano
Shoes: Frye

Fashion photographer Kevin Alexander captured Time Slip story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Masamichi Nyunoya, Bryan Wozniak, Colin Grams all represented by New York Models. Beauty is work of Hair Stylist Nikay Higgins and Makeup Artist Brad Van Dyke.

In charge of styling was Kimmi Ade, who for the session selected pieces from Litkovskaya, Topman, Frye, Uniqlo , Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Levi’s and more. 

Top: Saturdays NYC Coat: 2WN Pants: Uniqlo Shoes: Frye
Blazer: Litkovskaya
Necklace: R.J. Graziano
Tank: Tommy Hilfiger
Scarf: Aolige
Rings: Sheinfeld Rodriguez and R.J. Graziano
Look 1
Jacket: Levi’s
Coat: Topman
Pants: Topman
Shoes: Vintage
Ring: R.J. Graziano
Look 2
Top: Saturdays NYC
Coat: 2WN
Pants: Uniqlo
Shoes: Frye

Jacket: Levi’s
Coat: Topman
Necklace: R.J. Graziano
Top: Khoman Room
Necklace: R.J. Graziano
Top: Topman
Pants: Urban Outfitters
Necklace: Models own
Look 1
Pants: Hugo Boss
Shoes: Frye
Scarf: Aolige
Look 2
Top: Topman
Pants: Urban Outfitters
Boots: Vintage
Necklace: Models own
Rings: R.J. Graziano & Sheinfeld Rodriguez
Blazer: Paul Rodon
Pants: Nueque
Necklace: R.J. Graziano

Top: Topman
Coat: Nueque
Pants: Introspect
Shoes: Frye
Pin: R.J. Graziano
Rings: Model’s own

PHOTOGRAPHER: Kevin Alexanderwww.kevinalexanderphoto.com
STYLIST: Kimmi Adewww.kimmiade.com
HAIRSTYLIST: Nikay Higgins 
hair assistant: Taylor Houser 
MAKEUP ARTIST: Brad Van Dyke 
makeup assistant: Jordan Davis
MODELS: Masamichi Nyunoya, Bryan Wozniak, Colin Grams at New York Models

