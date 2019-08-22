MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Time Slip by Kevin Alexander
Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Masamichi Nyunoya, Bryan Wozniak and Colin Grams
Fashion photographer Kevin Alexander captured Time Slip story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Masamichi Nyunoya, Bryan Wozniak, Colin Grams all represented by New York Models. Beauty is work of Hair Stylist Nikay Higgins and Makeup Artist Brad Van Dyke.
In charge of styling was Kimmi Ade, who for the session selected pieces from Litkovskaya, Topman, Frye, Uniqlo , Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Levi’s and more.
Discover more of the story below:
PHOTOGRAPHER: Kevin Alexander – www.kevinalexanderphoto.com STYLIST: Kimmi Ade – www.kimmiade.com HAIRSTYLIST: Nikay Higgins hair assistant: Taylor Houser MAKEUP ARTIST: Brad Van Dyke makeup assistant: Jordan Davis MODELS: Masamichi Nyunoya, Bryan Wozniak, Colin Grams at New York Models
