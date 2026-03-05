Slava Sikorski by Matteo Cionti for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Matteo Cionti captures a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Slava Sikorski. The editorial relies on controlled light, textured surfaces, and simple architectural elements that frame the body within clear compositions. Slava moves between relaxed poses and tense gestures, creating a rhythm that shifts between calm and tension. Tailoring, casual knitwear, and pieces that expose the body guide the visual narrative, allowing fabric, proportion, and attitude to shape the atmosphere of the editorial.
Stylist Thomas Frigeri develops the wardrobe for the editorial with assistance from Alberto Toso and Filippo Betelli. The looks feature pieces from Dsquared2, Lag World, Sandro, Ballantyne, Marsell, Leonardo Valentini, Federico Cina, Pomandere, and Dolce&Gabbana. Grooming by Emma Tamietti maintains a natural finish.
Model: Slava Sikorski
Agency: Guys Management
Photographer: Matteo Cionti
Stylist: Thomas Frigeri
Grooming: Emma Tamietti
Assistant Stylists: Alberto Toso & Filippo Betelli