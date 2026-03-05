in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Slava Sikorski by Matteo Cionti for MMSCENE Exclusive

Matteo Cionti teams with stylist Thomas Frigeri to photograph Slava Sikorski for a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Slava Sikorski by Matteo Cionti
Shirt: Federico Cina, Suit: Pomandere

Photographer Matteo Cionti captures a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Slava Sikorski. The editorial relies on controlled light, textured surfaces, and simple architectural elements that frame the body within clear compositions. Slava moves between relaxed poses and tense gestures, creating a rhythm that shifts between calm and tension. Tailoring, casual knitwear, and pieces that expose the body guide the visual narrative, allowing fabric, proportion, and attitude to shape the atmosphere of the editorial.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Stylist Thomas Frigeri develops the wardrobe for the editorial with assistance from Alberto Toso and Filippo Betelli. The looks feature pieces from Dsquared2, Lag World, Sandro, Ballantyne, Marsell, Leonardo Valentini, Federico Cina, Pomandere, and Dolce&Gabbana. Grooming by Emma Tamietti maintains a natural finish.

Slava Sikorski by Matteo Cionti
Suit: Sandro, Shirt: Ballantyne
Slava Sikorski by Matteo Cionti
Full look: Dolce&Gabbana
Shirt & Pants: Ballantyne, Earring: Lag World
Slava Sikorski by Matteo Cionti
Suit: Sandro, Shirt: Ballantyne
Pants: Leonardo Valentini
Underwear & Boots: Dsquared2, Necklace: Lag World
Shirt & Pants: Ballantyne, Earring: Lag World, Shoes: Marsell

Model: Slava Sikorski
Agency: Guys Management
Photographer: Matteo Cionti
Stylist: Thomas Frigeri
Grooming: Emma Tamietti
Assistant Stylists: Alberto Toso & Filippo Betelli

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Jana Kostic

BOSS and Shohei Ohtani Shape Modern Menswear for Spring
TOM FORD

Seduction Is a Dialogue: Tom Ford Fall Winter 2026 Collection