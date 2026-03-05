BOSS introduces a new edition of BOSS Selected by Shohei Ohtani this spring, continuing a collaboration that began with two earlier capsule releases. The partnership centers on a clear idea of confidence grounded in authenticity.

Shohei Ohtani curates the selection himself. The collection presents a refined edit of menswear built around clarity and function. Clean silhouettes guide the design approach, while practical details support daily wear both on and off the field. The garments express an approach to dressing grounded in versatility. The selection addresses the demands of modern routines that move between professional obligations, travel, and personal time.

The collection includes a classic jacket, a performance suit, and a series of elevated everyday pieces. These garments respond to a schedule that moves through multiple environments during a single day. Structured tailoring introduces form and order, while lighter elements support movement and adaptability.

Shohei Ohtani’s position as both elite athlete and global sports figure informs the selection. His professional life requires discipline, focus, and precision. These qualities guide the design choices across the collection.

Alongside the main selection, the project introduces two custom pieces shaped by Ohtani’s personal style. The central item appears as a limited-edition bomber jacket presented in off-white and beige tones. Tonal embroidered patches reference BOSS, baseball culture, and Shohei Ohtani himself.

A pair of smart-casual trousers accompanies the bomber jacket and completes the custom set. The trousers extend the baseball references present in the jacket while maintaining a refined everyday appearance.

The campaign accompanying the collection centers on the idea of “The Quiet Force.” This idea connects closely to cultural values rooted in mindfulness, discipline, and harmony. Shohei Ohtani embodies these principles through his conduct both on and off the field.

Many observers consider Shohei Ohtani the most accomplished baseball player of his generation. He has earned four Most Valuable Player titles and maintains a reputation defined by discipline and clarity.

The collaboration between BOSS and Shohei Ohtani continues to develop through this new edition. The project links modern menswear with the mindset of an athlete whose influence reaches far beyond the baseball field.