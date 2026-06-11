FC Barcelona’s Raphinha Leads Calvin Klein Intense Power

Calvin Klein reunites with Brazilian footballer Raphinha for a campaign introducing the latest Intense Power underwear. Photographer Daniel Sannwald captures the FC Barcelona forward through images focused on motion, physical control and performance, connecting the collection’s technical construction with the demands of an elite athlete.

The campaign presents Raphinha in the Intense Power Motion Boxer Brief and Intense Power Motion Trunk. Both styles use lightweight microfiber, flexible logo waistbands and streamlined proportions designed to follow the body during movement.

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Raphinha brings a clear connection between the campaign concept and his professional career. Born Raphael Dias Belloli in Porto Alegre, Brazil, he developed his game through technical ability, dribbling and decision-making. His European career included periods with Vitória Guimarães, Rennes and Leeds United before he joined FC Barcelona in July 2022.

The winger established himself as a central figure in Barcelona’s attack and also represents the Brazilian national team. His playing style relies on acceleration, close control and rapid changes of direction, qualities that support the campaign’s focus on responsive design. Calvin Klein uses that physical vocabulary to show the underwear during active movement.

Raphinha previously appeared in a Calvin Klein campaign, and this return continues his relationship with the company. The new images place greater focus on performance, using his experience as a professional footballer to communicate the collection’s technical purpose. Calvin Klein presents Intense Power as underwear developed for active bodies and warmer conditions.