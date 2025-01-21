For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer and art director Marie Korobeynikova collaborates with model Nick on a captivating story titled “Winter Shadow.” Styling was in the hands of Natali Pravdina, with grooming by Ekaterina Bgantseva.
The creative team also included Alena Shvetsova for assisting and post-production, Philip Markin for lighting assistance, Dmitrieva Aleksandra for set design, and Mikhail Taraniuk for video and backstage coverage. Nick, represented by The Dragon MM, wears an expertly curated selection of standout pieces. The story features designs from Kanzler and HEAD NEO.
Photo/Art director: Marie Korobeynikova
Model: Nick at The Dragon MM
Style: Natali Pravdina
Muah: Ekaterina Bgantseva
Assist/Post production: Alena Shvetsova
Light assist: Philip Markin
Assist/Set design: Dmitrieva Aleksandra