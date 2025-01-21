For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer and art director Marie Korobeynikova collaborates with model Nick on a captivating story titled “Winter Shadow.” Styling was in the hands of Natali Pravdina, with grooming by Ekaterina Bgantseva.

The creative team also included Alena Shvetsova for assisting and post-production, Philip Markin for lighting assistance, Dmitrieva Aleksandra for set design, and Mikhail Taraniuk for video and backstage coverage. Nick, represented by The Dragon MM, wears an expertly curated selection of standout pieces. The story features designs from Kanzler and HEAD NEO.

Photo/Art director: Marie Korobeynikova

Model: Nick at The Dragon MM

Style: Natali Pravdina

Muah: Ekaterina Bgantseva

Assist/Post production: Alena Shvetsova

Light assist: Philip Markin

Assist/Set design: Dmitrieva Aleksandra