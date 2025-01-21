Federico Cina Fall Winter 2025.26 collection, Assunta e Giacomo, transforms personal history into a profound artistic narrative. Inspired by his grandparents, Assunta and Giacomo, the collection pays homage to their lives through a reinterpretation of their everyday clothing, loungewear, work attire, and garments for special occasions. This heartfelt tribute goes beyond fabric and design, channeling nostalgia into an expressive performance that brings cherished memories to life. Through this collection, Federico invites us to witness the enduring connection between family, memory, and identity.

Unveiled at Fondazione Sozzani in Milan, the collection steps away from the conventional runway format. Instead, it is presented as a choreographed performance, with models enacting scenes inspired by Federico’s childhood. Through subtle yet meaningful gestures, they recreate routines and rituals shared with his grandparents, such as setting a table or folding clothes. Each gesture is a testament to familial love and the continuity of traditions.

The stage design evokes the home of Assunta and Giacomo, though it is deconstructed into an ever-changing space that reflects the fluid nature of memory. Every detail, from its corners to its furnishings, serves as a fragment of the past, reconstructed to highlight its emotional resonance. This approach invites viewers to reflect on their own cherished memories, drawing parallels between the universal warmth of home and the intimacy of personal history.

Movement plays a central role in Assunta e Giacomo, as performers interpret memory through deliberate, emotive gestures. These movements go beyond choreography, translating the act of remembering into a living dialogue. The collection’s flowing fabrics and carefully structured garments echo these gestures, grounding Federico’s connection to his grandparents in the physicality of the designs. Federico’s designs honor their wisdom, presence, and the quiet impact they have on future generations. The performance becomes a vehicle for preserving these bonds, reminding viewers of the power of small moments and their role in shaping identity.

This evocative presentation was made possible through the support of Fondazione Sozzani, a Milan-based institution renowned for its contributions to fashion, art, and culture. Led by Sara Sozzani Maino, the Foundation champions projects that prioritize education and creativity, offering a platform for designers like Federico to explore deeply personal narratives. Their collaboration highlights the importance of connecting cultural heritage with modern artistic expression, providing a stage for meaningful storytelling through design.