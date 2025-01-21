Family Thread: ZEGNA Fall Winter 2025 Collection

ZEGNA unveils its Autumn Winter 2025 collection, an exploration of heritage and innovation grounded in the brand’s pursuit of textile excellence. At the heart of this season is Vellus Aureum wool, an extraordinary material born from ZEGNA’s decades-long partnership with Australian woolgrowers. This textile, known for its softness and fineness, reached a historic benchmark in 2023 with a 9.4-micron fleece, showcasing the culmination of generations of skill and collaboration.

The collection’s presentation echoed this legacy, with a serene set inspired by the rolling green hills of Australia, the origin of the wool. Models walked pathways that reflected the convergence of man and nature, evoking a sense of timeless continuity. This imagery served as a backdrop to Alessandro Sartori’s vision for the season, where tradition and forward-thinking craftsmanship coexist. Sartori draws deeply from the ZEGNA archives, revisiting Ermenegildo Zegna’s original wardrobe to reinterpret classic designs with a fresh perspective.

Silhouettes this season emphasize soft construction and fluid proportions. Deconstructed blazers with low, two-button closures and oversized coats with knee-length cashfur collars dominate the lineup, offering a balance of structure and ease. Blousons feature elasticated waists and relaxed lapels, while knitwear emerges as a focal point. Chunky jumpers and cardigans are paired with high-waisted trousers, blending comfort with refinement. The notchless knit shirt makes a return, alongside suits crafted from cashmere-cotton corduroy and washed Oxford fabrics, which evoke a lived-in sensibility.

Textiles remain a central narrative, with tactile fabrics bringing depth and warmth to the collection. Materials such as wool cashmere, flannel, Oasi Cashmere, and cotton corduroy showcase ZEGNA’s dedication to quality and innovation. The palette complements these textures, featuring neutral tones like fossil, serra, and castoro, interspersed with rich accents of Gattinara red, terracotta, and nero opaco.

Loafers with substantial soles, soft-structured shoulder bags, and clean-lined eyeglasses complement the relaxed yet refined silhouettes.