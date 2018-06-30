WEEK ON INSTA: Ton Heukels, Edison Fan, Cameron Dallas & More.



Summer is taking over the instagram feeds – catching up this week with top models Ton Heukels, Cameron Dallas, Manu Rios, Edison Fan, Matt Law, Paris Brosnan, Matthew Noszka, Ryan Frederick, Matt Law, Francisco Lachowski and Jaron Baker.

Scroll down for more of the IG off-duty model moments from the last week:

“In case your wondering, yes i shaved my chest for this picture” @therealtonheukels

“@damon_baker 🖤” @paris.brosnan

“i just posted a new youtube video, i know, shocking. link in bio if u want to watch it 🌷” @manurios

“Missão cumprida 🤟🏼 gang pronta pra viagem 🇧🇷—✈— 🇺🇸 Mission accomplished 🤟🏼 gang ready for the trip back” @chico_lachowski

“When the AC in your room breaks down, and the more you are trying to fix it, the sweatier you are getting, then suddenly, you are like, Jesus, this is great lighting! 📸” @edisonfanye

@camerondallas

“I had a fortune cookie yesterday, it said my life was gonna be comfortable” @mikkelgjensen

“cut it close” @jaronbaker

“Never been more grateful for this thing called life. 🙏🏽” @matthew_noszka

“Back @ it” @ryancfrederick

“Stripes or Solids ?” @jmeeksofficial

“Thanks for having me 🇦🇪 #Dubai “ @mattclaw