Cameron Dallas is the Cover Boy of M la Revista de Milenio

M la Revista de Milenio enlists Cameron Dallas to star in their latest cover story lensed by Coliena Rentmeester

Cameron Dallas
Photography © Coliena Rentmeester for M la Revista de Milenio

Cameron Dallas teams up with fashion photographer Coliena Rentmeester for the cover story of M la Revista de Milenio‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was fashion director Sarah Gore Reeves, who for the session selected pieces from brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Greg Lauren, Levi’s, R13, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Gucci.

Raising awareness on causes is extremely important, but I am much more of a hands-on person… It’s not enough for me to speak on my platform. I want to be involved – Dallas

Photography © Coliena Rentmeester for M la Revista de Milenio
Photography © Coliena Rentmeester for M la Revista de Milenio
Photography © Coliena Rentmeester for M la Revista de Milenio
Photography © Coliena Rentmeester for M la Revista de Milenio
Photography © Coliena Rentmeester for M la Revista de Milenio

Photography © Coliena Rentmeester for M la Revista de Milenio
Courtesy of © Altered Agency – alteredagency.com

