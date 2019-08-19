in Andres Velencoso Segura, Cameron Dallas, Fresh Faces, Joao Knorr, Jonathan Bellini, Neels Visser, River Viiperi, Sean O'Pry, Shawn Mendes, Xavier Serrano

IGs of THE WEEK: ASAP Rocky, JOAO KNORR, SHAWN MENDES…

Best of last week’s Instagram posts from superstars to top models – see what ASAP Rocky, Shawn Mendes and top models Jonathan Bellini, Joao Knor and more have been up to.

Joao Knorr

Summer vacations are in full swing and so are the best Instagram posts from the week behind us – see all the sun filled action: 

Summer vacations are in full swing and so are the best Instagram posts from the week behind us – see all the sun filled action: 

Jakob Jokerst
Random pics when I was little drunk little sunburnt on the balcony 😛🥵 Not the most pretty pics but it was like heaven on earth on this balcony and I really had the best time so Im posting this just because it’s real 🧡🧡Thanks bae you made this trip special @andrea_subotic ❤️” @jakob.jokerst

Andres Velencoso Segura

It’s raining” @andresvelencoso

Joao Knorr

“⛵️🇪🇸” @joaoknorr

Florian Macek

alive 🌊” @florianmacek

Shawn Mendes

“🖤” @shawnmendes

Hunter Muns

“Ponyboy” @huntermuns

Keith Powers

“I was playing Wordscapes…” @keithpowers

Cameron dallas

“Insane shirt.” @camerondallas

river viiperi

You haven’t enjoyed a cup of coffee until you’ve done it in Africa @MeliaSerengeti while looking at 🐘 , 🦓, 🐒… What an incredible Trip this has been so far! 😍 Have you been checking my Stories? 😏 #SoulMatter” @riverviiperi

neels visser

“Passion is energy.” @neelsvisser

jonathan bellini

Every night we sit outside the house, hearing the waves and watching the bats flying in and out the roof. Morning we see the monkeys running on the wires after each other, everything is just awesome !! 🌟 #Vacation #NoStarHotel” @jouubellini

xavier serrano

31° and getting hotter 🌞” @xserrano9

asap rocky

I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT. I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE. 🙏🏿” @asaprocky

sean opry

Yearly pic. Same tan line” @seanopry55

ajayi bodden

Testing with @adamjwash“@ajayibodden

