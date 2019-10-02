in Alton Mason, Cameron Dallas, Derek Chadwick, Edison Fan, Fresh Faces, Jon Kortajarena, River Viiperi, Ton Heukels, Xavier Serrano

WEEK ON IG: ALTON MASON, JON K, ASAP Rocky and more..

Best of last week’s Instagram moments with guys to follow such as Alton Mason, Jon Kortajarena, ASAP Rocky and more.

xavier serrano

Heading into the first week of Autumn with MMSCENE cover stars Xavier Serrano, Derek Chadwick and Ton Heukels in addition to other must-follow guys such as Alton Mason, Cameron Dallas, Edison Fan, Jon Kortajarena, and River Viiperi among other. 

Catch up with last week’s top IG moments with guys you should already be following. Many thanks:

 

cameron dallas

found this dog walking around la” @camerondallas

alton maosn

“Happy Nigerian Independence Day 🇳🇬… missing the baby lion Kovu ❤️ this December will be unforgettable 🌍” @altonmason

ediosn fan

“I got sunburnt…..😩 and pulling off this burnt & freckles look 💁🏻‍♂️” @edisonfanye

river viiperi

“DROP OUT. 🖤” @riverviiperi

jon kortajarena

“S T O P” @kortajarenajon

ton heukels

“In case you’re wondering, yes, i sleep with my eyes open #gandalf” @therealtonheukels

mortiz hau

Concrete Jungle🏙 What do you prefer to swim in, the Ocean or Pools?💦 The first week in Singapore is over and except from a few things nothing has really changed for the past two years🇸🇬 The heat is still persistent, the streets are still perfectly clean and the city’s architecture still hasn’t ceased to amaze yet🏙 So what I can conclude out of the past 7 days is that I’m still as excited to be here as the first time in 2017❤️ Let’s make the next few months a wonderful time and enjoy life all together☺️” @moritz_hau

asap rocky

“👁👁” @asaprocky

derek chadwick

cowabunga” @derekchadwick

xavier serrano

“🐒” @xserrano9

JAY ALVARREZ

Alright yoooo honestly what’s one name you would never name your child?.. ➕ Summer” @jayalvarrez

