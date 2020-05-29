in ETRO, Lookbooks, Menswear

Mitchell Gorthy, Callum Stoddart & Eduards Kraule Model ETRO SS20 Looks

Photographer Mel Bles captured Etro’s Spring Summer 2020 lookbook

ETRO
©ETRO, Photography by Mel Bles

Discover Etro‘s Spring Summer 2020 lookbook featuring models Mitchell Gorthy, Callum Stoddart, and Eduards Kraule lensed by fashion photographer Mel Bles.

SHOP THE COLLECTION:

   

In charge of styling was Monica Curetti, with creative direction from Macs Iotti. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pierpaolo Lai, and makeup artist Cosetta Giorgetti. For the lookbook Mitchell, Callum, and Eduards were joined by Mathilde Henning.

