Mitchell Gorthy, Callum Stoddart & Eduards Kraule Model ETRO SS20 Looks

Discover Etro‘s Spring Summer 2020 lookbook featuring models Mitchell Gorthy, Callum Stoddart, and Eduards Kraule lensed by fashion photographer Mel Bles.
SHOP THE COLLECTION:
In charge of styling was Monica Curetti, with creative direction from Macs Iotti. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pierpaolo Lai, and makeup artist Cosetta Giorgetti. For the lookbook Mitchell, Callum, and Eduards were joined by Mathilde Henning.
We earn a commission when you follow the link to make a purchase. Click here to learn more about how we make money.