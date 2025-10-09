Anthony Piccirillo in Homme Alone Exclusive

Photographer Patrick Lacsina captures Anthony Piccirillo at Elite for the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS titled Homme Alone. With grooming by Mark Jordy Gonzales and styling by Ezio Crimi, the story frames Anthony in sharp, composed imagery that underscores presence and detail.

The newest exclusive spotlights Anthony in a pared-down series that emphasizes precision and balance. Lacsina’s lens draws out the model’s quiet strength through minimal styling and controlled lines, allowing focus to define the mood. Each frame builds a sense of confidence that feels natural and precise, presenting Anthony with an assured composure. Explore our MMSCENE exclusive with standout model Anthony Piccirillo: