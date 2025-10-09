in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Anthony Piccirillo in Homme Alone Exclusive

Patrick Lacsina captures Anthony Piccirillo with styling by Ezio Crimi for the newest MMSCENE PORTRAITS series.

Anthony Piccirillo in Homme Alone

Photographer Patrick Lacsina captures Anthony Piccirillo at Elite for the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS titled Homme Alone. With grooming by Mark Jordy Gonzales and styling by Ezio Crimi, the story frames Anthony in sharp, composed imagery that underscores presence and detail.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The newest exclusive spotlights Anthony in a pared-down series that emphasizes precision and balance. Lacsina’s lens draws out the model’s quiet strength through minimal styling and controlled lines, allowing focus to define the mood. Each frame builds a sense of confidence that feels natural and precise, presenting Anthony with an assured composure. Explore our MMSCENE exclusive with standout model Anthony Piccirillo:

Anthony Piccirillo in Homme Alone

Anthony Piccirillo in Homme Alone

Anthony Piccirillo in Homme Alone

Anthony Piccirillo in Homme Alone

Photography: Patrick Lacsina
Styling: Ezio Crimi

EditorialexclusiveFresh FacesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Jana Kostic

NFL Road to Victory

Kith × NFL Road to Victory Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Margaret Howell Spring Summer 2026 Collection