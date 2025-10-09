Margaret Howell Spring Summer 2026 Collection

The Spring Summer 2026 collection from Margaret Howell extends her ongoing practice of refinement through continuity. Archive styles inform the present, proportions shift, and silhouettes evolve to answer contemporary demands. The season opens in shades of Chamomile, Dusty Pink, Parchment, Pale Blue, and Pewter, a palette chosen to ground the collection in muted balance and understated modernity.

The collection develops around separates designed to layer and adapt, forming a style language that prioritizes practicality and choice. Relaxed shirts in cotton poplin, linen, and silk create the foundation, worn open over lightweight knits and paired with unstructured blazers in muted tones. Wide-leg trousers anchor the looks, combining looseness with structure.

Longer hemlines and oversized silhouettes sit against sharper tailored pieces. Tailoring itself softens for summer, avoiding rigidity. The Flap Pocket Blazer, cut in fine stripe cotton silk, pairs with Pleated Long Shorts designed with deliberate length, shaping a modern approach to warm-weather suiting.

Outerwear continues this direction. The Short Trench, fabricated in Ventile dry cotton poplin, includes a storm flap and minimal detailing. Neutral shades and a clean construction keep it versatile as a layering option.

Accessories maintain restraint. The MHL. Tie, cut in sanded cotton poplin, features throughout the collection, reinforcing cross-category coherence and emphasizing Howell’s utilitarian approach.

Photography by Ola Rindal and styling by Louis Prier Tisdall frame the collection through images. Margaret Howell SS26 presents an evolution rooted in archives, defined by fabrics, colors, and silhouettes designed to adapt with precision to the pace of summer.