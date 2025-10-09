Kith × NFL Road to Victory Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Kith returns for its third collaboration with the National Football League, unveiling a new chapter that looks directly at sports history while channeling a fashion-forward sensibility. The Fall Winter 2025 Road to Victory collection commemorates the 35th anniversary of the New York Giants’ 1991 Super Bowl championship, a moment defined by its razor-thin 20–19 score against the Buffalo Bills. It remains the only Super Bowl decided by a single point and is equally remembered for Whitney Houston’s iconic National Anthem performance, securing its cultural weight far beyond the field.

For this season, Kith retraces the playoff path that carried the Giants to victory. The collection references the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and the New York Giants, with each team’s role in the playoff bracket celebrated through dedicated apparel. By marking every step of the championship run, the capsule translates archival football heritage into pieces designed with Kith’s recognizable lens.

Working with the Football Greats Alliance, managed by IMG Licensing, Kith incorporates the names and imagery of legendary figures. Mike Ditka, Jim Kelly, Jerry Rice, and Lawrence Taylor appear in artwork that includes Vintage Tees, Satin Bomber Jackets, and Sweaters. Core silhouettes like the Nelson Sweatpant, Nelson Rugby Sweater, and Vintage Hoodie carry embroidered details, custom patches, and graphic applications informed by early 90s aesthetics.

The project extends beyond clothing into collectible sports equipment. In partnership with Riddell, Kith introduces Speed Replica Helmets decorated with team-specific graphics for the Giants, Bills, Bears, and 49ers. Each helmet carries Kith Monogram detailing and exclusive decals, designed as a collector’s item rather than on-field gear. With Wilson, the capsule expands into a premium Giants Football crafted from Horween Leather by Wilson’s artisans. Stamped with every year the franchise has secured the Super Bowl, the piece doubles as a design object. Performance-ready Wide Receiver Gloves covered in Kith Monogram patterns round out the equipment offering.

Accessories complete the capsule through a headwear line produced with ’47. The collaboration delivers seasonally appropriate materials such as wool, corduroy, and microsuede in silhouettes like the Franchise LS and Trucker Hats. Cold-weather options like the Mia Beanie and the Hitch Trucker carry embroidered and appliqué detailing that tie the collection together, extending the narrative of playoff history into everyday wear.

Kith for the NFL: Road to Victory will be released on Friday, October 10, available at select Kith shops and online at 11 AM EST/CET through Kith.com, EU.Kith.com, CA.Kith.com, and the Kith App.