For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS titled “Fuego,” photographer Valeriya Knyazeva captures model Brayan Lucas. Styling is done by Jorge Sosa and hair is by Noemi Mantegna.

Photographer – Valeriya Knyazeva @glassesofchampagne

Stylist – Jorge Sosa @sosa.s.o.s.a

Model – Brayan Lucas @brayanlucaso

Muah – Noemi Mantegna @noe.makeup_