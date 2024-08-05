Jackson Wang Graces Harper’s BAZAAR Malaysia’s August ‘24 Cover

Global sensation Jackson Wang takes center stage on the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR Malaysia’s August 2024 issue, showcasing his relentless pursuit of artistic excellence. Known for his dynamic creativity, Wang’s recent ventures include the TEAM JOOPITER collaboration and a special performance celebrating Cartier’s 100th anniversary, highlighting his versatile talents.

In June, Wang unveiled TEAM JOOPITER, a limited-edition design collaboration between TEAM WANG design and Pharrell Williams’ auction house, JOOPITER. This followed the “Jackson Wang Metamorphosis: Athlete – Musician – Designer” auction, featuring memorabilia chronicling his evolution over 30 years. July saw Wang curate a special performance in Shanghai for Cartier’s milestone, blending theatre, dance, and fashion, with custom costumes by TEAM WANG design.

Turning 30 this year has inspired Wang with a fresh outlook on life, which is reflected in his approach to the Harper’s BAZAAR shoot. He describes the process as experimental and collaborative, emphasizing the unique blend of inputs from the photographer, magazine, and himself. “Every time I do a magazine shoot, I enjoy it the most,” Wang shares. “It’s a creation process. We know the direction but not the outcome, and that’s the excitement.”

The editorial team included Creative Director Abdul Aziz Draim, Concept by Chuan Looi, Art Direction by Khairani Ramli, and Videography by Jackie Mah and Simon Tan, among others. The issue offers an intimate look at Wang’s evolving creative journey.