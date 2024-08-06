Daniel Lee and Bright Vachirawit for Vogue Hong Kong August 24

Vogue Hong Kong‘s August issue features three spectacular covers, the first of which showcases Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, Daniel Lee, and Thai actor Bright Vachirawit. Photographed in New York by Brianna Capozzi, this duo perfectly models Burberry’s Winter 2024 collection. The setting and styling is curated by Creative and Fashion Director Jonathan Yee.

Bright Vachirawit’s cover story is just as captivating, going into his acting career. The Thai actor, who quickly became famous, attributes his success to deeply understanding and respecting the characters he portrays. This philosophy has not only shaped his acting career but also his role as a Burberry ambassador. Bright made history as the first Thai actor to attend the Met Gala, while his appearance on the cover coincides with the release of his new film “Love You To Debt,” getting ready for the premiere.

The production of this cover shoot was a collaborative effort involving numerous creative professionals. Makeup artists Hiro Yonemoto and Jen Myles, hairstylists Walton Nunez and Nero, and set designer Milena all contributed to the shoot’s polished and sophisticated look. This issue, with all three covers is available on August 2.

Photography © Brianna Capozzi for VOGUE Hong Kong. Read more at voguehk.com