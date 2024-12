Model Manuel Acuña Perdomo stars in the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS with an editorial titled “H2Hot.” Photographed by David Sierra, the session brings together captivating visuals and exceptional styling by Santiago Alzate.

