Snug and Stylish: New Season’s Relaxed Look for Men

Men’s fashion wise, the focus has increasingly shifted towards combining comfort and style seamlessly. With the busy demands of modern life, there’s a growing appreciation for outfits that are not only easy to wear but also make a lasting impression. Today, achieving that laidback, yet sophisticated, appearance is every man’s priority, as style evolves to prioritise both form and function.

Known as the ‘relaxed look‘, this trend strikes the perfect balance between casual cosiness and understated elegance, making it a go-to choice for men everywhere. Whether you’re dressing for a weekend outing, working from home, or heading to a low-key event, the relaxed look allows you to stay stylish without sacrificing comfort. Here, we delve into how you can nail the relaxed look this season and look effortlessly stylish.

Crew Necks and Hoodies: The Go-To Tops

On top, opt for crew necks or hoodies, which are having a fashion moment for men this season. Whether it’s block coloured or subtly patterned, this simple essential provides a mixture of casual cosiness and an element of smart polish. The rule to pulling this look together is to opt for good quality fabrics like organic cotton, Merino wool, or cashmere. These materials elevate a seemingly ordinary garment into a stylish statement.

Joggers: A Perfect Blend of Comfort and Style

Joggers are an essential piece for achieving a relaxed look, offering both comfort and effortless style. For instance, grey or black joggers, are a versatile choice that can easily transition from casual to smart-casual depending on how you style them. Pair them with a hoodie and trainers for a chilled weekend vibe, or elevate the look with a slim-fit jumper and loafers. Opt for joggers with a tapered fit and clean design to ensure the outfit remains polished, avoiding overly baggy or heavily branded options. Their simplicity and practicality make them a go-to item in any wardrobe.

Footwear: A Fine Balance of Comfort and Style

Feet play a crucial role too, when it comes to pulling off the relaxed look. Consider copping a pair of clean white trainers, loafers or slip-on shoes. Trainers provide a sporty edge whilst loafers bring in a dash of smart-casual feel. Choosing footwear in neutral shades allows them to be versatile and combine effortlessly with varying outfits. Keep them clean and scuff-free to maintain the classy element of your look.

Layers for Added Texture

Plunge into the trend of layering if you really want to get creative with your relaxed style. A well-chosen cardigan, gilet or minimalistic jacket can add layers to keep you warm as the temperature drops, while also adding an extra dimension to your outfit. Opt for complementing colours and avoid exceedingly heavy textures. Keep the look sleek, avoiding bulky and oversized outerwear.

Accessorising the Relaxed Look

Accessorizing is an art when it comes to achieving the perfect relaxed look. To enhance this style, consider wearing a sleek wristwatch and perhaps a subtle silver or leather bracelet. Scarves are also a great accessory for creating an extra layer of sophistication while keeping your neck cosy. However, it is essential not to overdo it. In the relaxed look aesthetic, less is honestly more.

Effortlessly Stylish: Hairstyles and Grooming

Finally, to complement your snug and stylish outfits, good grooming and a neat hairstyle are essential. Adopt a low-maintenance hairstyle and invest in good-quality grooming products for your skin and beard. An unkempt hairstyle or facial regalia can disrupt the overall aesthetics of your relaxed look.

The relaxed look for men is all about achieving a balance – the balance between comfort and style, casual and elegance. By incorporating classic pieces like black joggers, crew necks or hoodies, and complementing them with the right footwear, accessories, and grooming regime, you are well on your way to mastering this trend. Remember, opt for high-quality fabrics, keep the layering sleek, and maintain minimalism in accessories. This aesthetic is about being stylishly comfortable and personalising your look, an approach we could all confidently walk into this season.