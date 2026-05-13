Tyshawn Jones Leads Louis Vuitton Pre Fall 2026 Campaign

Louis Vuitton presents its Pre Fall 2026 Menswear Campaign with Friend of the House Tyshawn Jones, who appears in a campaign for the Maison for the first time. Set in Manhattan’s Central Park and captured by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, the series brings Pharrell Williams’s vision of the modern flaneur into a familiar New York setting shaped by movement, leisure, and city rituals.

The campaign follows Jones through Central Park as an elegant figure within an urban reserve. Documentary-style photography and video give the story a direct, lived-in quality, tracing the way people use the park during the day. Jones brings his own presence to the campaign through his connection to New York and his reputation in skateboarding. His fearlessness and skill have shaped both the sport and his hometown, giving the campaign a strong link to the city that frames it.

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Pharrell Williams uses the Pre Fall 2026 Menswear Collection to examine the modern Dandy archetype through clothing that feels relaxed, tailored, and active. Central Park informs the collection through preppy details, bohemian uniforms, and fine-tailored workwear. A vivid palette runs through the wardrobe, giving structure and color to pieces made for motion and social life.

The campaign draws from the characters and activities that define the park. Jones and other figures climb boulders, cross bridges, play table tennis and chess, ride bikes, walk dogs, sail toy boats, observe their surroundings, and meet friends.

The wardrobe builds on menswear staples with a lighter, more rugged direction. Louis Vuitton presents casual pieces with smart tailoring, from technical blousons that carry suiting references to red jackets, linen shirts, boxer-length shorts, patchwork jeans, ribbed knits, and indigo denim. The collection keeps its structure clear while allowing each look to feel suited to movement and outdoor life.

House codes appear through subtle material and graphic treatments. A delicate Monogram effect runs through striped silk jacquard, while washed Damoflage, Monogram fragments, and Damier-patterned yarn bring familiar Louis Vuitton signatures into the collection with a softer, more casual finish.

Accessories carry the same direction. Sporty bags return through iconic Louis Vuitton shapes including the Keepall, Speedy, and Shopper tote, now interpreted in high-end materials. The collection also introduces key graphic expressions such as Damoflage print, Monogram Surplus, Surplus Patchwork, and Monogram Grid. The Monogram Grid nods to racquet sports through a perforated Monogram motif, while summer-focused charms, including a miniature ping-pong paddle, add a seasonal accent.