Austin Butler Stars in the New YSL Beauty MYSLF Campaign

YSL Beauty places Austin Butler at the center of MYSLF Eau de Toilette Intense, the newest addition to its MYSLF fragrance collection. The actor and global ambassador gives the launch a direct link to performance, image, and modern masculinity, carrying the scent’s message through a campaign focused on confidence and self-expression. YSL Beauty describes the fragrance as “minerally fresh, intensely musky and radically sensual,” setting the tone for a release built around clean intensity and skin-level warmth.

Butler brings more to the campaign than celebrity presence. His recent career has moved through roles that rely on transformation, physical control, and atmosphere, from Elvis to Dune: Part Two and Masters of the Air. That screen identity makes him a fitting face for MYSLF Eau de Toilette Intense, a fragrance that uses freshness, musk, and sensuality to explore a more fluid idea of masculinity.

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The composition opens with bergamot and clary sage heart, giving the fragrance its fresh first impression. Orange blossom and geranium bourbon Madagascar follow, bringing the scent into YSL Beauty’s masculine fragrance language. The base notes carry the strongest skin effect, with white musks, patchouli, amber woods, and cashmeran creating a lingering drydown. The result gives MYSLF Eau de Toilette Intense a stripped-down, laundry-like quality, while keeping the sensual profile of the original MYSLF line.

Butler’s role helps clarify that direction. He gives the fragrance a human frame: clean, focused, and physical, with enough softness to keep the scent close to the body. YSL Beauty sells MYSLF Eau de Toilette Intense for $155 USD on its website. With Austin Butler leading the campaign, the fragrance enters the MYSLF collection as a fresher and more diffusive take on the line, built around musk, movement, and a contemporary reading of masculine scent.