Kith Introduces Summer 2026 with Jonah Hill

Kith places Jonah Hill at the center of its Summer 2026 campaign, introducing a season built for coastal days, city evenings, and the shifts between the two. The collection brings together summer shirting, printed swimwear, outerwear, coordinated sets, accessories, and footwear, with 8th St by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals returning through the Ridgevale silhouette.

The season gives shirting a major role. Kith works with silk linen, cupro linens, crochet jerseys, and overdyed cotton to create pieces for warm weather and varied summer settings. Indigo seersucker defines the Daley Shirt, which arrives in short sleeve and long sleeve versions. The Julian Jersey carries seasonally exclusive artwork, while poplin button-down shirts return as reliable pieces within the collection.

Novelty graphics and prints appear throughout the collection, joined by hand-beaded artwork. These elements give the season a stronger visual identity across shirts, jerseys, and other categories. The brand builds the release around pieces that can move through different summer plans, from time near the water to nights in cities.

The Eddy Jacket, Connor Blouson Jacket, and Ito Blazer give the season pieces that can work over shirts, jerseys, and summer sets. Kith continues that direction through trousers and shorts, including the Lambert Pleated Trouser, Cedar Short, and Mosaic Mandala Active Short. Swimwear also takes focus through the Printed Collins Swim Short, which Kith designs for use in and out of the water.

Kith Classics returns with familiar styles and new silhouettes for Summer 2026. The Thompson Camp Collar Shirt receives new embroidery and arrives in seasonal colors such as Inferno, Fresh, and Tiger, as well as staple tones from the Kith Palette. Denim enters through the Textured Indigo Alonzo Jacket and the Denim Warwick Shirt in Washed Pastel, which comes with matching Lewis Shorts. The Webster Chill also returns this season.

The Classics range continues with sport-led pieces designed with matching shorts. Jacquard Towel Terry Ray Polos feature sport-inspired Kith artwork, while the Otto Mesh Chase II Jersey and Ladder Lace Jason Jersey bring mesh, lace, and jersey textures into the summer release. These styles add coordinated dressing to the collection through relaxed shapes and warm-weather materials.

For footwear, Ronnie Fieg and Clarks Originals reprise 8th St with the Ridgevale. The silhouette connects the Clarks Wallabee with a contemporary fisherman sandal and returns in five seasonal hues. Green, Navy, Black, and Coffee come in Kennet Grain leather, while Chestnut introduces a new suede version. Each pair features co-branding on the lace fobs and footbed, with a crepe outsole completing the design.

Accessories close the release with beach pieces, leather goods, and seasonal extras. The lineup includes Canvas Monogram Totes, Bucket Hats, new sunglass silhouettes, Tumbled Leather Bags, Card Holders, belts, the Raffia Backgammon Board, Kith-branded artwork, New Era and ’47 headwear, premium cotton socks, and silk cupro scarves. With Jonah Hill fronting the campaign, Kith Summer 2026 presents a full seasonal wardrobe shaped around shirts, swim, denim, footwear, and accessories. Kith releases the collection Friday, May 15, online and on the Kith App.