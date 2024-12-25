MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Igor Laurenco

MMSCENE Magazine connects with Igor Laurenco, originally represented by Ford Brazil and now signed with Major Milano and IMG Models Paris, about his inspiring journey from being scouted on a street in São Paulo to becoming a sought-after name in the fashion world. Igor shares how his career took off with a surprise call from an Italian agency, leading to walking for iconic brands like Armani, Canali, and Dolce & Gabbana. Reflecting on these experiences, he reveals how they shaped his confidence and professionalism, culminating in dream projects like the Armani AX campaign.

For this feature, Igor is photographed by Riccardo Plozzer, with makeup and grooming by Elisa Cavaletti at Mud Studio Italia. Join us as we explore Igor’s approach to balancing his personal style with diverse brand aesthetics, his grounded perspective rooted in faith, and his advice to aspiring models on embracing growth, adapting to international markets, and thriving in a dynamic industry.

How did your journey in modeling begin?

A lady scouted me on a street in São Paulo and asked if I wanted to try being a model. I wasn’t so sure at first, but the week after, when a request arrived from my Italian agency, things started to change in my mind. The very next day after my arrival in Milan, I was already on set!

Walking for brands like Armani, Canali, and Dolce & Gabbana is a huge achievement. What have these experiences taught you about the fashion industry?

Working for big brands like these gives you a lot of maturity in your profession and boosts your confidence in everything involved!

What was it like to be part of the Armani AX campaign? It was a dream for me, since I was a child, I had wanted to be part of that brand. When I was informed of the confirmation, I couldn’t believe it and suddenly hugged everyone around me!

With representation by Ford Brazil, Major Milano and IMG Paris, how do you manage the challenges of working across different fashion capitals?

Agencies have always been a great support, with excellent bookers who brought together an incredible combination, everyone at the table and me on set. I can always count on them.

You’ve amassed an impressive following on Instagram. How do you use social media to connect with your audience and enhance your career?

Regarding followers, I try to be clear and transparent with everyone who asks about fashion. It’s a career that is unconventional and highly selective, so there’s always curiosity surrounding it!

Modeling for globally renowned brands comes with high expectations. How do you stay grounded and focused in such a fast-paced environment?

The most important thing is having a solid foundation, which I’ve had since childhood. I was raised in the church, and my relationship with God gives me peace of mind about who I am and where I’m going. He provides me with the strength and confidence I need for everything in my life!

What’s been the most rewarding moment in your career so far, and how did it impact you personally and professionally?

One of the most rewarding jobs I’ve ever done was the cover of L’Officiel Lithuania. I confess, I didn’t expect it. I only found out after it was published, so it came as a surprise and remains a memory filled with joy. During my first time in Barcelona, I almost missed the shoot because I was working on another job. It wasn’t supposed to happen, but everything turned out wonderfully! My latest news is my participation in a big campaign last month (I can’t mention the name yet, but it will be out soon).

How do you balance maintaining your personal style while adapting to the diverse aesthetics of the brands you work with?

To maintain a standard in aesthetics, it’s essential for a model to understand their market as quickly as possible. This helps them develop the structure and style that align with that market as a foundation!

What advice would you give to aspiring models who want to break into international markets?

My advice for aspiring models: give your best in every area. Focus on self-development, enjoy the journey, and be like a sponge – absorb all the positive aspects of each culture!

As your career continues to grow, what are some goals you’re working toward, both in modeling and beyond? Yes, nowadays I run import companies, rental properties, and sell electrical products across multiple online platforms. Fashion definitely provided me with the support to start these businesses and allowed them to grow and mature.

Model: Igor Laurenco at Major Milan and IMG Models Paris

Photographer: Riccardo Plozzer

Makeup Artist and Grooming: Elisa Cavaletti at Mud Studio Italia