Moncler and Salehe Bembury Drop Second Collaborative Project

Moncler and footwear visionary Salehe Bembury reunite for their second collaborative project, unveiling the Moncler Trailgrip Amoeba as part of the Moncler Équipements capsule for Spring-Summer 2025. Building on the momentum of Bembury’s Genius collection debut, this release infuses Moncler’s technical heritage with his signature geomorphic design ethos, offering a bold yet functional sneaker for both city streets and rugged trails.

The Trailgrip Amoeba debuts in a crisp tonal white, channeling the organic inspiration central to Bembury’s creative approach. Its design combines breathable mesh with distinctive rubber contours, crafting a balance between aesthetic appeal and practical performance. The sneaker incorporates Moncler’s signature Trailgrip features, including a molded cage for stability, a carbon fiber footplate for durability, and a Vibram Megagrip tread for enhanced traction. Comfort is key, with an Ortholite insole ensuring cushioning for long wear. This thoughtful integration of style and function makes the Trailgrip Amoeba a versatile addition to Moncler’s celebrated lineup.

Bembury’s reimagining extends beyond footwear. The Moncler Équipements capsule, which includes three Trailgrip iterations and Amoeba Utility bags, draws deeply from Moncler’s mountaineering heritage. The collection incorporates vintage-inspired graphics referencing the alpine adventures of French explorer Lionel Terray, paying homage to Moncler’s storied history while embracing modern innovation.

The Trailgrip Amoeba release exemplifies Moncler and Bembury’s shared commitment to exploring the intersections of design, functionality, and nature. The tonal white sneaker’s minimalist yet bold aesthetic aligns with the current trend of outdoor-inspired footwear that transitions seamlessly into urban environments.

The Moncler + Salehe Bembury Trailgrip Amoeba will be available starting December 27th on moncler.com, followed by a December 28th launch in select Moncler stores. For those seeking a statement piece that embodies innovation and utility, this collaboration delivers a striking answer.