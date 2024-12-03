MMSCENE Magazine sits down with Remy Lourme about his unexpected entry into modeling that started in a Paris gym when a scout recognized his potential. Now balancing a Master’s in Engineering at Cranfield University with his modeling career, Remy manages his dual roles with precision. Residing in London, he melds rigorous academic pursuits with the city’s vibrant fashion opportunities. His days blend energetic classes, photo shoots, and disciplined fitness regimes, preparing him for future challenges in both engineering and fashion.

For this session, Remy is photographed by Alfonso Anton Cornelis. Come along as we explore into Remy’s journey and aspirations, exploring his life inside and outside the modeling world.

How did you first get into modeling?

I got into modeling while I was training at the gym in Paris. A scout approached me and offered me the opportunity, and that’s how it all started.

Can you share how you balance your modeling career with your engineering studies?

Managing both modeling and engineering studies requires a lot of anticipation. Organization is key – time is precious, and managing it efficiently is crucial to meet all my targets.

What inspired you to pursue a Master’s degree in engineering, and why did you choose this particular university in London?

I am currently pursuing a Master’s in Engineering at Cranfield University in London and decided to specialize in Finance for my final year. I chose Cranfield because of its strong ranking and the opportunity to obtain a second MSc in Finance, which aligns perfectly with my career goals.

London is a hub for fashion. Can you share how living and working in London has influenced your career?

Living and working in London has given me access to incredible opportunities and the vibrant fashion scene here. It’s inspiring to be surrounded by creativity while also pursuing my academic goals.

Could you walk us through a typical day for you, balancing coursework and photo shoots?

My typical day starts with an egg-based breakfast to fuel me for the day. Morning classes require energy and focus, so a good start is essential. In the afternoons, when I don’t have classes, I spend time at the library getting coursework done, and I end the day with a sport session.

How do you prepare for a photoshoot? Are there any specific routines or rituals you follow?

I don’t have a specific routine to prepare for a shoot outside of my daily habits. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and staying consistent with my fitness and diet routine ensures I’m always ready.

How do you stay in shape? Are there specific diets or fitness regimens you follow?

My routine is built around avoiding processed food and diversifying my activities. I swim once a week, go to the gym twice a week, and run 10 km weekly. Combining sports and cooking healthy dishes is the foundation of my lifestyle.

What type of modeling work do you enjoy the most (e.g., runway, editorial, commercial)? Why?

As a beginner model, I have primarily done photo shoots, but I am excited to walk my first runway. I enjoy the creative freedom of photo shoots – they allow me to express my personality and free my mind.

How do you manage the pressures and expectations that come with being a model?

Modeling does come with pressures, such as staying in shape and maintaining a routine. However, I’m comfortable with this as it aligns perfectly with my lifestyle and discipline.

What has been your favorite location to shoot at, and why?

I had a wonderful experience in Milan. I loved the city and the atmosphere of the shoot – it was truly inspiring.

What are your plans for the future?

By the end of the year, I hope to succeed in both my studies and the modeling world. I’m excited to get involved in new modeling projects and gain more experiences.

Photographer: Alfonso Anton Cornelis

Stylist: Giorgio Branduardi

Model: Remy Lourme

MUA and Hair Stylist: Marco Ventrella

Photo Assistant: Jacopo Peloso

Stylist Assistants: Nicola Destro