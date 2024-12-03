Modern Mythology: Casablanca Resort 2025 Collection

Casablanca presents its Resort 2025 collection, channeling the elegance of ancient Greece through a modern menswear lens. Creative director Charaf Tajer draws inspiration from Greek mythology and the history of sport, fusing these themes with Casablanca’s signature aesthetic. The campaign, shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, captures models in striking, statuesque poses, evoking the timeless artistry of Greek sculpture while showcasing the collection’s relaxed yet refined tailoring.

Stars of the Casablanca Resort 2025 campaign are Noah Hannes, Haroon Sherzad, Chaima Ameziane, and Marie Belle. In charge of styling was Helena Tejedor, with art direction from Rashid Babiker, set design by Victor Jacquard, and casting direction by Ernest Rudzki. Beauty is work of hair stylist Vi Sapyyapy, makeup artist Stephanie Kunz, and manicurist Alex Feller. Production by Producing Love.

Set within the Musée Bourdelle in Paris, the collection pairs crisp tailoring with sporty elements, creating a balance between formality and ease.

A standout addition to this season is the introduction of Casablanca’s curated holiday focus. A unisex light grey tuxedo blazer with satin lapels adds a new level of refinement, worn over relaxed après-sport pieces. Metallic-threaded knit polos, silk sets in silver gradients, and pearl-button details elevate the collection, making it equally suitable for casual outings and more polished affairs. The designs incorporate subtle references to ancient Greece, from column-inspired patterns to wave-like gradients that echo the Aegean.

The campaign’s visuals extend beyond the museum into the streets of Paris and luxurious hotel settings, showcasing the collection’s adaptability. Carlotti’s use of dynamic lighting highlights the interplay between metallic accents, bold colors, and soft textures. Signature silk shirts adorned with motifs of Grecian columns and mythological landmarks tie the collection to its historical inspiration, while maintaining a distinctly modern appeal.

The Resort 2025 collection launches December 3rd and will be available on casablancaparis.com and select retailers worldwide.