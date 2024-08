For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS model Nils Bremer from New York Model Management is captured by photographer Chris Fucile.

For this session, Nils is wearing selected pieces from Abercrombie & Fitch, Spyker, Kvrt Stvff, and stylist’s own.

Model – Nils Bremer with New York Model Management, @nilsbre01

Photographer – Chris Fucile, @chrisfucilephotography