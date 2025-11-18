Discover Thom Browne Holiday 2025 Campaign

Thom Browne launches the Holiday 2025 collection with a major campaign celebrating Hector‘s ten-year anniversary. This milestone completely shapes the season, focusing the entire capsule around the concept of gifting. Hector Browne spearheads the entire visual story, appearing on special items designed specifically to recognize the decade. He establishes the mood for a winter theme characterized by a distinct persona and careful attention to small aspects. The campaign shows Hector traveling through snow, receiving packages, and sometimes playfully batting them with a sense of mischief.

The special capsule designed for the anniversary focuses on items where Hector appears across knitwear, leather accessories, and limited-edition extras. Cashmere cardigans display snowy scenes, giving Hector a central function. Merino wool crewneck pullovers show him positioned near a gingerbread house stitched directly into the material. His shape also appears on pebble-grain leather wallets, giving these small items a consistent personality connected to the anniversary theme. The capsule reaches its peak with two special-edition Hector bags created just for this occasion. One bag presents Hector wearing silk-twill pajamas covered in a toile print; the other shows him dressed in a black tuxedo.

These specific pieces form the center of the Holiday 2025 capsule, but the broader collection extends the season’s focus through various objects and clothing intended as winter souvenirs. Baccarat champagne coupes and silver Christofle ice buckets carry the four-bar pattern, aligning them directly with the brand’s established codes. The collection continues with formal black-tie suiting finished in ribbon tweed and scenic toile. Matching trainers accompany the suits, ensuring a cohesive look.

Thom Browne’s Holiday 2025 collection, which includes the Hector anniversary capsule and its companion objects, is now available through the brand’s official website, its retail stores, and select global partners.